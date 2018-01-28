Ohio police investigate death of pedestrian pulling wagon

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a man struck by a pickup truck as he pulled a little red wagon across a busy roadway in Ohio.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports that 56-year-old Eric Smith of Middletown died Friday night. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Smith was taken from the accident scene on North Verity Parkway on Friday afternoon to the Atrium Medical Center, then flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police are trying to determine more about what led up to the fatality.

