Ohio judge to decide on transgender boy's therapy

State police say at least five people were killed in a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash.More >>
Fire departments from Lordstown and Milton Township are helping crews from Jackson Township battle flames along Pritchard Ohltown Road.More >>
When you think of gym class, grabbing a bow and arrow is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. One teacher at Jackson-Milton is trying to change that.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer County are investigating a chain reaction accident that occurred just after students had stepped out of a Lakeview School District bus.More >>
A Stoneboro teenager is in jail accused of firing the shot that seriously wounded another teen in Mercer County.More >>
An Ohio judge expects to rule next month in a legal battle over what kind of therapy a transgender boy should receive.More >>
Police are investigating the death of a man struck by a pickup truck as he pulled a little red wagon across a busy roadway in Ohio.More >>
Authorities say two men were shot and wounded when a dispute erupted outside a Philadelphia bar.More >>
Two men who pleaded guilty in connection with a record seizure of fentanyl in New Jersey are now headed to state prison.More >>
A judge has ruled that a man accused of setting and bragging about a Pittsburgh house fire that killed a 4-year-old girl and two women last month must stand trial on multiple counts of arson and homicide.More >>
Pennsylvania's top Republican lawmakers are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop an order by the state's highest court throwing out the boundaries of its 18 congressional districts in a gerrymandering case.More >>
Authorities say seven people have been indicted in the takedown of a heroin trafficking ring that stretched from Arizona to Ohio.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has been collaborating with state police in other states and a trucker's organization to raise awareness of human trafficking.More >>
Two teenagers have died and a third is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in central Ohio.More >>
The University of Akron will eliminate nearly all Friday classes starting this fall.More >>
