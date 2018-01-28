Lawyers say condemned killer early victim of opioid epidemic

Jackson Township Fire Department was on scene battling a house fire on Kirk Road Sunday afternoon.More >>
State police say at least five people were killed in a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash.More >>
Fire departments from Lordstown and Milton Township are helping crews from Jackson Township battle flames along Pritchard Ohltown Road.More >>
When you think of gym class, grabbing a bow and arrow is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. One teacher at Jackson-Milton is trying to change that.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer County are investigating a chain reaction accident that occurred just after students had stepped out of a Lakeview School District bus.More >>
An Ohio family gave 30 student-athletes free heart screenings in honor of their son who died from an undiagnosed heart condition after hockey practice.More >>
The opioid prescribing rate at the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Ohio has fallen by more than 40 percent since 2012.More >>
An Ohio legislator has proposed a bill that would outlaw riding a skateboard while holding onto a moving car.More >>
Ohio State University has reached its goal of raising $100 million to help needy students earlier than expected.More >>
Authorities say a dispute among three homeless men over a bag of cocaine ended with one of them attacking the other two with a knife at a Philadelphia bus terminal.More >>
Philadelphia announced this week it wants to establish safe havens where people can inject drugs. It's part of the city's effort combat skyrocketing opioid overdoses.More >>
Attorneys trying to stop the execution of a condemned Ohio killer in less than three weeks are drawing parallels between the state's opioid crisis and their client's drug abuse.More >>
Students at an Ohio university can avoid inclement weather each year thanks to a set of underground tunnels.More >>
An Ohio judge expects to rule next month in a legal battle over what kind of therapy a transgender boy should receive.More >>
Police are investigating the death of a man struck by a pickup truck as he pulled a little red wagon across a busy roadway in Ohio.More >>
