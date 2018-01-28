Several departments assist Jackson Twp. fire crews combat house fire

Several departments assist Jackson Twp. fire crews combat house - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Mahoning County, Ohio -

Jackson Township Fire Department was on scene battling a house fire on Kirk Road Sunday afternoon.

The Department says the fire started in the bedroom on the second floor of the home. 

Milton Township, Ellsworth, Austintown Township and Craig Beach fire departments assisted in putting out the fire. 

Firefighters say it took 4,000 gallons of water to put the fire out. 

Officials say no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

