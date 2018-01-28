Philadelphia's safe injection site plans spark questions

By KRISTEN DE GROOT

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia announced this week it wants to establish safe havens where people can inject drugs. It's part of the city's effort combat skyrocketing opioid overdoses.

They would be places where people could shoot up under the supervision of medical professionals who could administer an overdose antidote if necessary. But there are more questions than answers on how it would work and what it would look like, and if it could even legally get up and running.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says he's struggling with the idea but is keeping his mind open for now.

Philadelphia has the highest opioid death rate of any large U.S. city. More than 1,200 people fatally overdosed in Philadelphia in 2017.

