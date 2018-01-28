Drug dispute among 3 homeless men ends in knife attack

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say a dispute among three homeless men over a bag of cocaine ended with one of them attacking the other two with a knife at a Philadelphia bus terminal.

The attacks occurred around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the armed suspect stabbed one man in the chest and slashed the other across the face. He then fled the scene and remains at large.

The man stabbed in the chest was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, while the man who was slashed was hospitalized in stable condition. Their names have not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

