Ohio State University meets $100 million student aid goal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State University has reached its goal of raising $100 million to help needy students earlier than expected.

The Columbus Dispatch reports university president Michael Drake announced during a speech Thursday that the institution would meet its fundraising commitment when it gives out an additional $40 million in the 2018-19 school year.

Ohio State committed to investing $100 million in aid for low-income students by 2020.

Drake says the $60 million in aid the school has already offered has made a difference to families all across Ohio. Drake says the next aid package will cover tuition for about 3,500 students.

The president says the university is on pace to almost double its $100 million commitment by 2020.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.