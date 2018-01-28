Family gives student-athletes heart screenings to honor son

Controversial "heat-not-burn" tobacco devices might only get limited marketing in the United States, based on recommendations issued Thursday by an influential government panel.More >>
A procedure that plucks stroke-causing clots from blood vessels in the brain may be useful in many more patients than previously thought, new research shows.More >>
Most American teenagers are plagued by too little sleep, which can hurt their health and their school performance, federal health officials said Thursday.More >>
Nearly 60 percent of college football players have low levels of vitamin D, a new study suggests.More >>
The world's first genetically identical monkey clones have been created by Chinese scientists, who say they've broken barriers to human cloning.More >>
A rare type of stroke is on the rise among pregnant women in the United States, a new study finds.More >>
If you've just shed a lot of pounds, you might want to hold off on buying a new wardrobe full of "thin" clothes.More >>
Are bleary-eyed Americans getting a break at last?More >>
Smokers often think their habit won't have health consequences until far into the future, a small survey suggests.More >>
In yet another example of how far-reaching the fallout from America's opioid epidemic is, researchers report that babies exposed to these narcotics while in the womb run the risk of certain head and neck abnormalities.More >>
