Boardman maternity store closing its doors

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

Motherhood Maternity in the Southern Park Mall is closing its doors for good.

The store announced on Sunday that it would be the last day of operation. 

Management says they don't have any further information.

