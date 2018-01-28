Detroit police officer shot, killed responding to call

A Detroit Police Officer died Sunday afternoon after being shot in the head earlier in the week.

Officer Glenn Doss, 25, responded to a domestic violence call late Wednesday night.

When he and the other officers arrived, they saw Decharlos Brooks standing outside of a home with a weapon.

Police told Detroit's WDIV-TV Brooks to a stance and fired shots at the police squad cars.

Doss was in the passenger seat of a squad car and was hit two times, at least once in the head.

Brooks then barricaded himself inside the home until officers thew tear gas and got him out, police said.

Doss was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries Sunday.

Doss had been with the department for two years and had a nine-month-old son.

His father also works with the Detroit Police Department.