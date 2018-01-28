New Castle man accused of assaulting 15-year-old girl

A New Castle man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and exchanging lewd pictures with a 15-year-old girl.

According to a press release, 44-year-old Douglas Michael Gilghrist traveled to Montgomery County in August of 2017. While there, police say he sexually assaulted and had indecent contact with the victim on several occasions.

Gilghrist and the young girl met each other on a dating app, according to police.

The Pennsylvania State Police in Montgomery County investigated the incident, leading Gilghrist to be charged with unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, corruption of minors and two counts of indecent assault. Three of the charges are felonies.

Police then issued a warrant for his arrest.

The Pennsylvania State Police in Montgomery County requested the state police in New Castle to serve the warrant on Gilghrist.

He was arrested without incident at his workplace in New Castle on Thursday.

Gilghrist was arraigned before District Judge Melissa Amodie and was placed in Lawrence County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.

He is awaiting charges in Montgomery County.