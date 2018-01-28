Canton lawmaker introduces bill to stop skateboard "skitching"

An Ohio legislator has proposed a bill that would prohibit riding a skateboard while holding onto a moving car.

State Representative Thomas E. West (D-Canton) introduced House Bill 475, also known as the Dallas Swogger Act, on Wednesday.

The act would add skateboards to the list of items prohibited from being attached to a moving vehicle.

The practice, known as skitching, led to the death of Canton teen Dallas Swogger in October 2017.

Ohio already prohibits skitching with bicycles, roller skates, sleds or toy vehicles.

"No family should have to experience the loss of a loved one from this kind of senseless accident,” said Rep. West in a press release. “We have a responsibility as a community to do anything we can to prevent future tragedies like this. I am hopeful that the Dallas Swogger Act can help to play a role in that effort.”

The bill is currently awaiting assignment to a committee in the House, where it will receive its initial hearings.