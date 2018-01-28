Dominic Velasquez wins Scholarship from Curbstone Coaches

Nearly four hundred people attended the Curbstone Coaches annual football recognition banquet at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Youngstown on Sunday afternoon.



They honored more 160 athletes from the All American, Mahoning Valley, Eastern Ohio Athletic conferences and all the players who earned all Northeast Inland honors from this past football season.



They were 14 players nominated for the Byrd Giamperto scholarship award with Dominic Velasquez from Western Reserve taking home the honor.



Velasquez led the Blue Devils to 8-2 record this season while throwing for more than 15 hundred yards with 17 touchdowns.



21 WMFJ Sports Director Dana Balash was the master of ceremonies, the guest speaker was Youngstown State head football coach Bo Pelini.