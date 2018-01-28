Dominic Velasquez wins Scholarship from Curbstone Coaches

LeBron James had 25 points, 14 assists and narrowly missed his second straight triple-double, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat Detroit 121-104 on Sunday night, sending the Pistons to their eighth straight loss.More >>
Two-game winning streaks are rarely cause for a celebration. The Cleveland Cavaliers can't be choosy these days.
Tayler Persons and Tahjai Teague each scored 26 points, Trey Moses poked the ball away from Akron's red-hot Jimond Ivey with four seconds left and Ball State held on for a wild, 111-106 double overtime victory...
Kevin Zabo had 22 points, Jaylin Walker added 21 and Kent State overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to beat Central Michigan 84-76 on Saturday.
