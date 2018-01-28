Former Sharon football standout arrested after knife fight

A former Sharon High School football standout has been charged in connection with a fight involving knives and baseball bats where five people were seriously injured.

Police Chief Edward Stabile tells 21 News that more than ten people were involved in the fight just before 10 pm Sunday on the 1000 block of Park Avenue.

Stabile says that as a result of the fight, five people were treated for injuries he describes as serious.

Officers arrested former Sharon Tiger wide receiver, 18-year-old Ziyon Strickland. Police say they plan to charge him with aggravated assault and rioting.

The chief says police are still investigating.

This is an ongoing story. Stay with 21 News on-air and online for the latest updates.