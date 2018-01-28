Three people stabbed in Sharon - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Three people stabbed in Sharon

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
SHARON, Pa. -

Sharon police are investigating after three people were stabbed just before 10 P.M. Saturday. 

Police were called out to 1086 Park Street for calls of three people being stabbed several times. 

Officers and emergency vehicles were at the scene gathering evidence.

Mercer County Dispatch said there is currently nobody in custody. 

This is an ongoing story. Stay with 21 News on-air and online for the latest updates.

