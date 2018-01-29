Construction starts on Cornersburg Dunkin' Donuts

Donut and coffee lovers will be glad to know that there'll be a new spot in Cornersburg to indulge their taste buds.

Construction is underway on a new Dunkin' Donuts restaurant at 3547 South Meridian Road, Youngstown.

The restaurant is being built by Cocca Development next to the existing Dairy Queen.

In recent years new Dunkin' Donuts have been popping up all over the area with more than ten locations in the Youngstown area alone.

There are more than 12,400 Dunkin' Donuts franchises according to the company website.