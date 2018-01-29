Opioid overdose victims memorial making stop in Pittsburgh

The number of people hospitalized in the Mahoning Valley because of the flu rose again for another consecutive week.More >>
Truckloads of road salt used to keep highways ice-free in the winter are starting to take a toll on the environment.More >>
Donut and coffee lovers will be glad to know that there'll be a new spot in Cornersburg to indulge their taste buds. Construction is underway on a new Dunkin' Donuts restaurant at 3547 South Meridian Road, Youngstown. The restaurant is being built by Cocca Development next to the existing Dairy Queen. In recent years new Dunkin' Donuts have been popping up all over the area with more than ten locations in the Youngstown area alone. There are more than 12,400 Dunkin' Donuts franchi...More >>
Sharon police are investigating after three people were stabbed just before 10 P.M. Saturday.More >>
Panera Bread has announced that it is conducting what it calls a preemptive recall of some cream cheese products sold in its U.S. bakery-cafes.More >>
A memorial wall that includes 22,000 pills - each engraved with the face of someone who died of an opioid overdose - is coming to Pittsburgh.More >>
A 4-year-old boy was killed and a 6-year-old was critically injured when their vehicle was rear-ended while stopped in heavy traffic on an Ohio interstate.More >>
Journalist Dan Rather will speak at Kent State University in May on the anniversary of the fatal Vietnam protest shootings.More >>
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the arm with a gun while visiting at a Pennsylvania home.More >>
An Ohio family gave 30 student-athletes free heart screenings in honor of their son who died from an undiagnosed heart condition after hockey practice.More >>
The opioid prescribing rate at the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Ohio has fallen by more than 40 percent since 2012.More >>
An Ohio legislator has proposed a bill that would outlaw riding a skateboard while holding onto a moving car.More >>
Ohio State University has reached its goal of raising $100 million to help needy students earlier than expected.More >>
Authorities say a dispute among three homeless men over a bag of cocaine ended with one of them attacking the other two with a knife at a Philadelphia bus terminal.More >>
Attorneys trying to stop the execution of a condemned Ohio killer in less than three weeks are drawing parallels between the state's opioid crisis and their client's drug abuse.More >>
