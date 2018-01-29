Storm Tracker 21 Forecast (Monday Morning)

.

Clouds will be plentiful today with temperatures slowly warming to the lower 40s. We'll stay dry until some rain moves in for a brief time around 5-6 PM. The changeover to snow will be quick with snow showers through the overnight & into early tomorrow. Most folks will have 1-3" of snow by daybreak tomorrow morning.

Tuesday will be quite cold with a high of 23 degrees and low of 12 degrees! A quick "thaw" will be here by Wednesday & Thursday before colder air kicks off Groundhog Day and the first weekend in February.