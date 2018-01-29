Truck accident on I-80 in Weathersfield

State troopers and first responders are on the scene of an accident that has shut down two of the three westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Trumbull County.

The crash, which troopers say involves two tractor-trailers, occurred just before 7:30 am past the Salt Springs Road interchange.

There is no word on the condition of a driver who was trapped in the cab of a truck that collided into the back of a trailer.

Troopers say westbound traffic is moving in one lane and along the berm.

21 News is working to get more information about this accident.