6 hospitalized after suspected arson fire at group home

Police have arrested a suspect believed to have intentionally started a fire that hospitalized six people at a group home in Philadelphia.

The fire was reported in the city's Tioga section Sunday.

Officials say one person jumped from a second-story window to escape the flames, suffering injuries to his face. Four other people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, and one suffered burns to his hands. All are expected to survive.

Police have not released the name of the suspect.

