Youngstown man doused with hot grease flown to hospital

Youngstown police are sorting out circumstances surrounding an argument that ended with a man being flown to an Akron hospital where he is being treated for burns caused by hot cooking grease. One person is under arrest in connection with the incident.

Police charged 59-year-old Rene Lynette Allgood with felonious assault after arresting her at her apartment on East Wood Street Sunday night.

When police arrived at the apartment, they say they heard Harold Saunders moaning in pain and saw cooking utensils strewn around the kitchen.

Saunders told officers that the two had been arguing over his alleged "indiscretions" with another woman when he called Allgood a “b-tch”.

According to Saunders, Allgood took a pot from the stove and smacked him in the face, and then continued taking kitchen items from the stove and threw them at him.

The victim says Allgood picked up a pan of hot grease that was being heated on the stove and poured it on him, causing extensive burns to his back, neck, and head.

Allgood claims she threw the kitchen items and the grease at Saunders after he lunged at her, adding “he deserved it.”

The police report says Allgood told officers that Saunders was only acting like he was hurt.

Police say Saunders was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital before being flown by medical helicopter to the Burn Unit of Akron General Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

There is no information available on Saunders' condition.