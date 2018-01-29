Report: Woman pushed, robbed outside Elm Road grocery store

A 63-year-old woman tells Warren Police that she was pushed and her purse was snatched out of her hands in the Elm Road Giant Eagle parking lot.

The victim told police she was standing inside her opened passenger door at 2:30 pm Friday when a young looking male grabbed the purse.

.

As she tried to pull the purse back, the alleged victim told officers that the man pushed her in the face, causing her to let go of the purse.

She said the assailant ran towards the Dairy Queen and then around the back of the plaza towards the high rise apartments.

The report does not mention that any weapon was seen.

She says the suspect did not utter a word during the encounter.

The woman was not hurt in the incident.