Mercer County EMS shares $100,000 from gaming revenue - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mercer County EMS shares $100,000 from gaming revenue

Posted: Updated:
HARRISBURG, Pa. -

Eight Mercer County emergency medical services are sharing $106,673 thanks to legalized gambling in Pennsylvania.

The awards come from the Pennsylvania Fire Company and Volunteer Ambulance Service Grant Program, according to State Rep. Tedd Nesbit.

The grant program is funded solely by proceeds from the state's gaming facilities.

The grants include:

East End Volunteer Department No. 1 $14,676

Grove City Volunteer Fire Department $13,570

Jackson Center Volunteer Fire Company $13,570

Pine Township Engine Company $15,000

Sandy Lake Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company and Relief Assn. $11,543

Sheakleyville Community Volunteer Fire Department $11,727

Stoneboro Volunteer Fire Department $12,464

Volunteer First Department of Springfield Township $14,123

The money can be sued for construction or renovation of a fire company or ambulance service's primary structure; the purchase or repair of firefighting, ambulance or rescue equipment; training; or debt reduction.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms