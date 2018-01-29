Mercer County EMS shares $100,000 from gaming revenue

Eight Mercer County emergency medical services are sharing $106,673 thanks to legalized gambling in Pennsylvania.

The awards come from the Pennsylvania Fire Company and Volunteer Ambulance Service Grant Program, according to State Rep. Tedd Nesbit.

The grant program is funded solely by proceeds from the state's gaming facilities.

The grants include:

East End Volunteer Department No. 1 $14,676 Grove City Volunteer Fire Department $13,570 Jackson Center Volunteer Fire Company $13,570 Pine Township Engine Company $15,000 Sandy Lake Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company and Relief Assn. $11,543 Sheakleyville Community Volunteer Fire Department $11,727 Stoneboro Volunteer Fire Department $12,464 Volunteer First Department of Springfield Township $14,123

The money can be sued for construction or renovation of a fire company or ambulance service's primary structure; the purchase or repair of firefighting, ambulance or rescue equipment; training; or debt reduction.