Boardman robbery suspects part of county manhunt still on the loose

There was a massive manhunt after a robbery in Boardman had police searching for two suspects on Youngstown's West Side.

Police from several agencies scoured the city following the robbery of Jared's Jewelry store on Market Street at around 10:45 am Monday.

The suspects fled in opposite directions with police in pursuit, including members of the State Highway Patrol, FBI violent crimes task force, US Marshal's task force,Youngstown and Austintown police.

Witnesses tell 21 News that they saw the two men jump from a car that crashed that had been speeding in the area of Mahoning Avenue and Dunlap Avenue.

Police describe the suspects as one white man and one black man.

Witnesses say the car being pursued crashed into another car. It is not known if anyone was injured.

Mahoning County Sheriff's Department deployed its drone to cover more area, more quickly in a mix of woods and residential streets.

Boardman Chief Tod Werth said the search is to help keep people safe.

"When we have subjects a brazen robbery like that in daylight, we want to make sure we get them in custody as soon as possible," said Chief Werth.

At this time police aren't revealing of the robbers got away with any jewels. If you have information, call police or 911.

State Troopers, Boardman, Austintown, Youngstown police and the Mahoning County Sheriff are investigating.

