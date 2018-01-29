Boardman theft suspects hunted on Youngstown's West Side

Police from five agencies are scouring Youngstown's West Side following a pursuit that began in Boardman.

Witnesses tell 21 News that they saw two men jump from a car that crashed that had been speeding in the area of Mahoning Avenue and Dunlap Avenue before 11 am Monday. Witnesses say the car being pursued crashed into another car. It is not known if anyone was injured.

The search area spans an area south of Mahoning Avenue along Meridian Road.

According to Boardman Police, the men are wanted in connection with a theft at Jared Galleria of Jewelry on Market Street.

State Troopers, Boardman, Austintown, Youngstown police and the Mahoning County Sheriff are investigating.

