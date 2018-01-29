Grand jury to consider case involving stabbing, strangulation of - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Grand jury to consider case involving stabbing, strangulation of Youngstown woman

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Mahoning County Grand Jury will consider the evidence against a Youngstown man accused of killing his girlfriend and then driving her body to Niagara Falls in New York.

JeShawn Elliot, 28,  appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court on Monday and had the murder case bound over after waiving the hearing.

Elliot was arrested in August after the body of 28-year-old Anvia Mickens was found in the trunk of his car in Niagara Falls, NY.

Authorities say Elliot stabbed Mickens 23 times, cut her 14 times and also strangled her.

