YSU Black History Month

February is Black History Month. Below is the list of activities at Youngstown State University.
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
Sharon police say five people were seriously injured in what they describe as a large fight involving knives and baseball bats.More >>
The Mahoning County Grand Jury will consider the evidence against a Youngstown man accused of killing his girlfriend and then driving her body to Niagara Falls in New York.More >>
Police from five agencies are scouring Youngstown's West Side following a pursuit that began in Boardman.More >>
Eight Mercer County emergency medical services are sharing $106,673 thanks to legalized gambling in Pennsylvania.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect believed to have intentionally started a fire that hospitalized six people at a group home in Philadelphia.More >>
A memorial wall that includes 22,000 pills - each engraved with the face of someone who died of an opioid overdose - is coming to Pittsburgh.More >>
A 4-year-old boy was killed and a 6-year-old was critically injured when their vehicle was rear-ended while stopped in heavy traffic on an Ohio interstate.More >>
Journalist Dan Rather will speak at Kent State University in May on the anniversary of the fatal Vietnam protest shootings.More >>
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the arm with a gun while visiting at a Pennsylvania home.More >>
An Ohio family gave 30 student-athletes free heart screenings in honor of their son who died from an undiagnosed heart condition after hockey practice.More >>
The opioid prescribing rate at the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Ohio has fallen by more than 40 percent since 2012.More >>
An Ohio legislator has proposed a bill that would outlaw riding a skateboard while holding onto a moving car.More >>
Ohio State University has reached its goal of raising $100 million to help needy students earlier than expected.More >>
Authorities say a dispute among three homeless men over a bag of cocaine ended with one of them attacking the other two with a knife at a Philadelphia bus terminal.More >>
