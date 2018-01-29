Snow Will Create Slick Conditions into Tuesday Morning

A fast-moving system will bring snow to the Valley through early Tuesday morning. Accumulations will average a couple of inches throughout the WFMJ viewing area. This can result in slick conditions on untreated surfaces. The air will be sharply colder Tuesday into Tuesday night, with temperatures expected to be mainly in the teens.

Wednesday will start cold but a gusty southwest wind will help send temperatures into the upper 30s by the end of the day. The next cold front is set to produce more snow showers Thursday into Thursday night. A fresh batch of frigid arctic air will settle into our part of the country for the end of the work week.