A celestial rarity coming up this week

A lot will be going in the night sky late Tuesday and early Wednesday, in fact, so rare the combination hasn't occurred for 150 years.

The moon will be on close approach making it a supermoon, the second of the month making it a blue moon, and top of all of that there will be a lunar eclipse occurring at the same time; that's when the entire Moon passes through Earth's umbral shadow.

Unfortunately, this is the only lunar eclipse that will happen in North America this year and even worse for us here in Northeast Ohio, we are only going to see about 10 to 15 minutes of the first touch because how low the moon is in the horizon. Those living in California or Hawaii are in store for an astronomical treat.

You may also be wondering why it's also being called a blood moon? Often the names of full moons have a folklore back story but this time it's more scientific.

"It actually is the exact same effect that gives us red sunsets as the sunlight gets bent in the Earth's atmosphere, red wavelengths get bent more than blue wavelengths so the blue light goes shooting off out into space and the red light gets bent and actually hits the moon. It's the exact same effect you get when you have a red sunset," says Curt Spivey with the Ward Beecher Planetarium.

The next time we will have two blue moons in the same year is 2037, the next lunar eclipse will occur in January of 2019.