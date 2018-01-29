Heroin found after Sebring man falls asleep at wheel, rolls car over

A rollover crash in Sebring Friday night resulted in police finding the driver with heroin and loaded syringes.

The accident happened around 8:15 pm on the 22700 block of State Route 62.

Police said the driver struck a fire hydrant and a telephone pole, causing the vehicle to roll over.

When Swith Township police arrived at the scene of the crash, they asked the driver, 37-year-old Michael Eckert, of Sebring, what happened.

Eckert told police he had fallen asleep at the wheel and woke up right before he was upside down in the car.

He also said he had just gotten food from Dairy Queen and was heading home for the night.

Eckert was the only one in the vehicle.

Police said one of the medical staff believed Eckert to be under the influence of some sort of narcotic because of how constricted his pupils were.

Eckert was put through a Field Sobriety Test and did poorly, according to the police report.

Once Eckert's vehicle was rolled over, police went to retrieve his cellphone and found a syringe lying on the driver's side floorboard with a brownish tint of liquid inside.

Police said they found a pill bottle inside of Eckert's back pocket with individually wrapped baggies of heroin.

While being handcuffed, Eckert told police there were about four grams of heroin inside the bottle and that he paid $700 for it.

He also admitted to having several more needles loaded with heroin inside of a DVD case inside the vehicle.

The syringes along with a burnt spoon were discovered, as well as a clean spoon and two bags of empty syringes.

Eckert was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, trafficking in drugs, driving while under the influence and possessing drug abuse instruments.