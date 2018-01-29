Heroin found after Sebring man falls asleep at wheel, rolls car over

A rollover crash in Sebring Friday night resulted in police finding the driver with heroin and loaded syringes.More >>
Sharon police say five people were seriously injured in what they describe as a large fight involving knives and baseball bats.More >>
Youngstown police found more skeletal remains Monday in the same area a skull was found last week on the city's north side.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect believed to have intentionally started a fire that hospitalized six people at a group home in Philadelphia.More >>
A memorial wall that includes 22,000 pills - each engraved with the face of someone who died of an opioid overdose - is coming to Pittsburgh.More >>
A 4-year-old boy was killed and a 6-year-old was critically injured when their vehicle was rear-ended while stopped in heavy traffic on an Ohio interstate.More >>
Journalist Dan Rather will speak at Kent State University in May on the anniversary of the fatal Vietnam protest shootings.More >>
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the arm with a gun while visiting at a Pennsylvania home.More >>
An Ohio family gave 30 student-athletes free heart screenings in honor of their son who died from an undiagnosed heart condition after hockey practice.More >>
The opioid prescribing rate at the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Ohio has fallen by more than 40 percent since 2012.More >>
An Ohio legislator has proposed a bill that would outlaw riding a skateboard while holding onto a moving car.More >>
Ohio State University has reached its goal of raising $100 million to help needy students earlier than expected.More >>
Authorities say a dispute among three homeless men over a bag of cocaine ended with one of them attacking the other two with a knife at a Philadelphia bus terminal.More >>
