Heroin found after Sebring man falls asleep at wheel, rolls car - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Heroin found after Sebring man falls asleep at wheel, rolls car over

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect

A rollover crash in Sebring Friday night resulted in police finding the driver with heroin and loaded syringes. 

The accident happened around 8:15 pm on the 22700 block of State Route 62.

Police said the driver struck a fire hydrant and a telephone pole, causing the vehicle to roll over. 

When Swith Township police arrived at the scene of the crash, they asked the driver, 37-year-old Michael Eckert, of Sebring, what happened.

Eckert told police he had fallen asleep at the wheel and woke up right before he was upside down in the car.

He also said he had just gotten food from Dairy Queen and was heading home for the night.

Eckert was the only one in the vehicle. 

Police said one of the medical staff believed Eckert to be under the influence of some sort of narcotic because of how constricted his pupils were.

Eckert was put through a Field Sobriety Test and did poorly, according to the police report.

Once Eckert's vehicle was rolled over, police went to retrieve his cellphone and found a syringe lying on the driver's side floorboard with a brownish tint of liquid inside.

Police said they found a pill bottle inside of Eckert's back pocket with individually wrapped baggies of heroin.

While being handcuffed, Eckert told police there were about four grams of heroin inside the bottle and that he paid $700 for it.

He also admitted to having several more needles loaded with heroin inside of a DVD case inside the vehicle.

The syringes along with a burnt spoon were discovered, as well as a clean spoon and two bags of empty syringes.

Eckert was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, trafficking in drugs, driving while under the influence and possessing drug abuse instruments.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Heroin found after Sebring man falls asleep at wheel, rolls car over

    Heroin found after Sebring man falls asleep at wheel, rolls car over

    Monday, January 29 2018 7:12 PM EST2018-01-30 00:12:58 GMT

    A rollover crash in Sebring Friday night resulted in police finding the driver with heroin and loaded syringes. 

    More >>

    A rollover crash in Sebring Friday night resulted in police finding the driver with heroin and loaded syringes. 

    More >>

  • Former Sharon football standout arrested after knife fight

    Former Sharon football standout arrested after knife fight

    Monday, January 29 2018 6:13 PM EST2018-01-29 23:13:28 GMT

    Sharon police say five people were seriously injured in what they describe as a large fight involving knives and baseball bats. 

    More >>

    Sharon police say five people were seriously injured in what they describe as a large fight involving knives and baseball bats. 

    More >>

  • Flu hospitalizations rise across the valley

    Monday, January 29 2018 5:30 PM EST2018-01-29 22:30:38 GMT
    From visits to local emergency rooms to packed doctor offices, the flu is aggressive in Ohio. While Mahoning County health officials say the number of cases are in line with last year, Trumbull County is seeing a surge, particularly with its elderly population. "I'm seeing more of the elderly, maybe they have chronic lung disease, diabetes," Randee Shoenberger, R.N. epidemiologist with the Trumbull County Combined Health District. Trumbull County is leading the pack with ...More >>
    From visits to local emergency rooms to packed doctor offices, the flu is aggressive in Ohio. While Mahoning County health officials say the number of cases are in line with last year, Trumbull County is seeing a surge, particularly with its elderly population. "I'm seeing more of the elderly, maybe they have chronic lung disease, diabetes," Randee Shoenberger, R.N. epidemiologist with the Trumbull County Combined Health District. Trumbull County is leading the pack with ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms