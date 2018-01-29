Family speaks after Al Adi sent on plane back to Jordan

Family members have told 21 News that Youngstown businessman Al Adi has been released from prison and is on his way out of the country.

After 12 days in federal custody, Adi, also known as Amer Othman, is on a plane back to his home country of Jordan.

Adi's wife, Fidaa Musleh, said she spoke to her husband everyday while he was in prison, but Monday, there was no call.

She said they transferred Adi from the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown without telling anyone.

"I'm a little relieved to know that he is not in prison, but I'm sad that this is such a cruel and inhumane way they did it," said Fidaa. "He left without saying goodbye to anybody, not his kids, not the family or anybody. He didn't get the chance to say goodbye."

Meanwhile, Adi's daughter Lina feels that no one has stood up for what has happened and said ICE hasn't given them answers to why they did this.

"I know we're supposed to be happy, I know we're supposed to feel some kind of relief, but I'm ashamed to be part of this country, I am. This is, this is just wrong," said Lina.

"He wanted to thank everyone for standing by him, supporting him and believing in him. That speaks very highly of who he is," said Fidaa. "We're gonna continue to fight, we're gonna continue to try and get him back."

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan released his statement on Adi's deportation.

Congressman Tim Ryan released the following statement in response to the deportation of Youngstown Business owner Amer Othman.

"It is a sad day for Amer, his family and our entire community. In a highly irregular rebuke of Congressional authority by ICE, Amer Othman was ripped from his four daughters, his wife, and the country that he has called home for over thirty years. Amer was a pillar of the community and brought commerce to a downtown that craved investment. He hired members of our community. He paid taxes. He did everything right. There are violent criminals walking the streets, yet our government wasted our precious resources incarcerating him. I hope President Trump comes to realize that when his words become public policy in places like Youngstown, families like Amer’s are ripped apart. I am deeply saddened and extremely disappointed with this outcome. I’m sad that America, and the American Presidency has become a place where politics outweighs doing what is right. I will continue to do whatever I can to support Amer’s family in Youngstown during this difficult time. As long as I am Congressman, I will continue to fight for common sense and justice in this country."

Adi was on a hunger strike while in custody.

Fidaa said he did eat something at the airport. As for what's next, Fidaa said she hopes to see him soon but is taking it one day at a time with a business to run and children to take care of.

Adi is expected to arrive in Jordan around 2 am Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stay connected with 21 News online and at 11 pm for more information.