Operation Santa raises $25,000 for Rescue Mission, Boys & Girls Club

Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC presented a check from their Operation Santa fundraiser Monday morning.

From November 20th through January second, the dealer pledged a $50 dollar donation for every new car sold.

This year, the project raised more than $25,000 and benefited the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown and the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

The total proceeds will be split evenly between the organizations.

"We couldn't do it without the people in this Valley, and when you take into consideration this business had a severe loss a couple of months ago with the building across the street, and they could have easily put money towards that, but instead gives an idea of the hearts, the generous hearts they have here, by giving the money to us and the Boys and Girls Club," said John Muckridge, President and CEO of the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC has raised more than $100,000 through Operation Santa since 2013.

Operation Santa was created in 2013 to provide support for the needy during the holiday season and throughout the year.

The rescue mission has $1.2 million left to raise and plans to break ground this summer on the new rescue mission.