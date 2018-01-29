Austintown Twp. trustees ask for levy to keep police force at current number

Austintown Township trustees will be asking their residents for a $2.4 million replacement levy to keep their police force at its current staff.

The levy is requesting additional funding that will put money into the general fund which pays police officers.

"Unfortunately we have lost $6 million dollars over the past seven years and we've been forced now to ask our taxpayers to take some of that burden so we can continue to not provide them anything new, but to just provide them what they're accustomed to," said Trustee Jim Davis.

Davis said if the levy fails, trustees will put their heads together to try and maintain services.