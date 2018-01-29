Man pistol-whipped, robbed outside Warren apartment

A Warren man told police he was robbed at gunpoint and shot while he was at his girlfriend's apartment on Fifth Street.

The victim said he was knocking on her apartment window to get the keys to his vehicle, when the suspect dressed in all black with a ski mask on, approached him and pistol whipped him on his head.

The victim handed over his gold iPhone 7 plus after the suspect pointed a gun toward him.

The suspect then shot the victim in the left knee, the bullet entering his right ankle, according to the police report.

Police said the victim was struck on the head another three times with the gun and then was demanded anything else he had on him.

He then reached into his pocket and gave the suspect approximately $200 dollars worth of cash.

The suspect took off his mask and the victim told police the male had a beard and a messy afro.

The suspect then immediately took off running east bound to the next parking lot, according to the report.

The victim believes the man got into a vehicle and fled the scene.

His girlfriend then took him to the hospital.

The victim's condition is unknown.