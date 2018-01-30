Valley residents weigh in on important issues for State of the Union Address.

According to NBC polls, President Donald Trump finished his first year in office with only a 39% approval rating- the lowest of any modern president.

Despite these low approval ratings, the President is confident about his State of the Union Address.

"I hope it's going to be good, we worked on it hard, covered a lot of territory including our great success with the markets and with the tax cut," says Trump.

One of the issues he mentions is immigration, a topic that many Valley residents said they hope he will address.

McDonald resident, Gina Santagata, spoke about how the current state of immigration legislature needs to be reformed.

Upset by the way families have been ripped apart from deportation, she says "that has to change. If you want to get the criminals, go after the criminals. The ones who have been here, give them an opportunity to become citizens, and be done".

Part time YSU instructor Joe Stafford also said he wants the President to focus legalizing immigrants that are already here, but wants to see Trump need to revisit border security as well.

"It doesn't necessarily need to be just a wall," says Stafford, "some type of monitor security, increase in security forces".

Other hot topics such as jobs, crime, and education were important to Valley residents also.

Boardman resident Darryll Hall spoke about the need to help fix conditions for the next generation.

"I think the education of Youngstown for kids in schools ...could be better," he says, "I'm looking for a brighter future, not just for myself, for the the next generation . I think he should focus on those kinds of issues".

WFMJ will be showing the State of the Union Address live on January 31st at 9 pm.