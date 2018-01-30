Police: Woman's death in Sharon investigated as homicide

Police say the woman was from New Castle

The death of a New Castle woman whose body was found in Sharon Monday night is being investigated as a homicide according to police.

Sharon Police Chief Edward Stabile said in a media release that the body of 30-year-old Sierra Nicole Madison was found in a car just before 11 pm behind a business at 628 Stambaugh Avenue.

The release does not name the business, however, Google Maps shows the address as Tony's Pizza and Pub at Stambaugh Avenue and East Budd Street.

The person who called police about the incident originally reported that Madison was unresponsive.

The Mercer County Coroner is investigating.

Chief Stable says the investigation continues and more information will be released when it becomes available.