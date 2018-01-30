Overnight snow brings out Valley road crews

Law enforcement agencies in the Valley are advising drivers to leave early for their morning commute and be careful on the roads.

Troopers in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer Counties are reporting snowy and slippery road conditions in some areas.

At 5 am authorities in Mahoning County were investigating a pickup truck that slid into a ditch at Route 165 and Green Beaver Road in Beaver Township.

PennDOT and ODOT trucks were out treating and plowing roads this morning.

Trucks from the Trumbull County Engineer's Department and Youngstown Street Department were also out before 4 am.

As of 5 am several school districts in Columbiana County were on a two-hour delay.

