Blustery Day...More Snow Wednesday Night?

After a morning commute with snow covered streets-we're drying out with just the exception of a snow shower or flurry. An additional coating or 1/2" is possible by the early afternoon but we're taking a break from the widespread snow. COLD air is here with temperatures staying sub-freezing in the lower 20s. Wind chills will likely be in the single digits for most of the day. Tonight will bring temperatures cooling to the lower teens before some sunshine tries to mix in Wednesday afternoon.

If you're interested in the Partial Lunar Eclipse and the Supermoon, Blood Moon, Blue Moon early Wednesday morning-check out this graphic that explains what it means!

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be the next time we talk snow showers with a couple inches worth of snow possible early Thursday? Some rain may mix in for the afternoon as temperatures warm to near 40 degrees. Friday will bring cold air again with highs in the teens and single digit lows.