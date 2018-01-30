5 ideas to win $10K each in Ohio opioid science challenge

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio is preparing to announce the five best ideas in a global technology challenge aimed at driving innovation that can help solve the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Hundreds of researchers, caregivers, service providers and individuals from Ohio, other states and nine countries submitted ideas in the $8 million challenge.

The five ideas with the highest likelihood of success will be awarded $10,000 each Tuesday. Forty runners-up, 20 civilians and 20 technical professionals or experts will be entered into a drawing to win $500 cash prizes.

The challenge is part of a two-pronged strategy the state is using to drive scientific breakthroughs. Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) called for the investment. Ohio is among states hardest hit by deaths from prescription-painkiller addiction.

The state also made available $12 million for research-and-development grants.

