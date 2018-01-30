Snow falling across Pennsylvania slowing traffic

Snow is falling across Pennsylvania and that's causing some schools to delay opening or close for the day.

Motorists are asked to urge caution, especially on roads that have not been treated.

Temperatures in the western part of the state remain below freezing. Elsewhere, snow is mostly sticking on the grass and untreated surfaces because temperatures are at or above freezing.

The snow is expected to taper off from west to east on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.