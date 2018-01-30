Snow falling across Pennsylvania slowing traffic

The Howland Local School District continues proactive measures to make their students aware of the dangers of opioids.More >>
The death of a New Castle woman whose body was found in Sharon Monday night is being investigated as a homicide according to police.More >>
A Warren man told police he was robbed at gunpoint and shot while he was at his girlfriend's apartment on Fifth Street.More >>
Family members have told 21 News that Youngstown businessman Al Adi has been released from prison and is on his way out of the country.More >>
Austintown Township trustees will be asking their residents for a $2.4 million replacement levy to keep their police force at its current staff.More >>
Authorities say two children and two adults are unaccounted for after an overnight house fire in Cleveland.More >>
The family of a Cleveland retiree whose shooting death was recorded and shared on Facebook is suing the social media company for failing to notify authorities about threats posted by the shooter.More >>
Ohio is preparing to announce the five best ideas in a global technology challenge aimed at driving innovation that can help solve the U.S. opioid epidemic.More >>
A memorial wall that includes 22,000 pills - each engraved with the face of someone who died of an opioid overdose - is coming to Pittsburgh.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect believed to have intentionally started a fire that hospitalized six people at a group home in Philadelphia.More >>
A 4-year-old boy was killed and a 6-year-old was critically injured when their vehicle was rear-ended while stopped in heavy traffic on an Ohio interstate.More >>
Journalist Dan Rather will speak at Kent State University in May on the anniversary of the fatal Vietnam protest shootings.More >>
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the arm with a gun while visiting at a Pennsylvania home.More >>
An Ohio family gave 30 student-athletes free heart screenings in honor of their son who died from an undiagnosed heart condition after hockey practice.More >>
The opioid prescribing rate at the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Ohio has fallen by more than 40 percent since 2012.More >>
