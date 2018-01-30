H.S. basketball scores (1/29/18)

High school basketball scores from Monday, January 29, 2018.More >>
High school basketball scores from Monday, January 29, 2018.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.More >>
Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll.More >>
Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll.More >>
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high girls school basketball poll.More >>
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high girls school basketball poll.More >>