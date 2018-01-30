H.S. basketball scores (1/29/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (1/29/18)

Girls' Basketball 

Struthers 76 Lakeside 23

Jackson Milton 32 McDonald 37

United 37 Columbiana 64

Mineral Ridge 48 Waterloo 67

Windham 62 Badger 65

Boardman 42 South Range 63

Niles 52 Champion 57

Hubbard 44 Edgewood 32

Sebring 27 Springfield 58

Brookfield 59 Bristol 29

Kennedy Catholic 64 Reynolds 21

Hickory 46 General Mclane 34


Boys' Basketball

Grand Valley 46 Campbell 55

Beaver 62 New Castle 71

