3 women plead guilty in deadly beating of homeless man

Police are reviewing surveillance video hoping to identify two men wanted in connection with the theft of $25,000 worth of diamonds from a Boardman jewelry store and leading police on a pursuit to Youngstown's West Side.More >>
Police are reviewing surveillance video hoping to identify two men wanted in connection with the theft of $25,000 worth of diamonds from a Boardman jewelry store and leading police on a pursuit to Youngstown's West Side.More >>
Former Sharon High School football standout Ziyon Strickland remains in jail on $50,000 after being arrested for his alleged involvement in a fight involving knives and baseball bats where five people were seriously injured.More >>
Former Sharon High School football standout Ziyon Strickland remains in jail on $50,000 after being arrested for his alleged involvement in a fight involving knives and baseball bats where five people were seriously injured.More >>
The Howland Local School District continues proactive measures to make their students aware of the dangers of opioids.More >>
The Howland Local School District continues proactive measures to make their students aware of the dangers of opioids.More >>
The death of a New Castle woman whose body was found in Sharon Monday night is being investigated as a homicide according to police.More >>
The death of a New Castle woman whose body was found in Sharon Monday night is being investigated as a homicide according to police.More >>
A Warren man told police he was robbed at gunpoint and shot while he was at his girlfriend's apartment on Fifth Street.More >>
A Warren man told police he was robbed at gunpoint and shot while he was at his girlfriend's apartment on Fifth Street.More >>
An outspoken Ohio sheriff says he landed an unexpected role in an upcoming biopic about serial killer Ted Bundy.More >>
An outspoken Ohio sheriff says he landed an unexpected role in an upcoming biopic about serial killer Ted Bundy.More >>
The family of a Cleveland retiree whose shooting death was recorded and shared on Facebook is suing the social media company for failing to notify authorities about threats posted by the shooter.More >>
The family of a Cleveland retiree whose shooting death was recorded and shared on Facebook is suing the social media company for failing to notify authorities about threats posted by the shooter.More >>
A juror in Pennsylvania was briefly jailed after a prosecutor reportedly overheard him telling other jurors that he had lied in an attempt to get out jury duty.More >>
A juror in Pennsylvania was briefly jailed after a prosecutor reportedly overheard him telling other jurors that he had lied in an attempt to get out jury duty.More >>
Three women have pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the deadly beating of a homeless man outside a Philadelphia gas station.More >>
Three women have pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the deadly beating of a homeless man outside a Philadelphia gas station.More >>
Authorities say two children and two adults are unaccounted for after an overnight house fire in Cleveland.More >>
Authorities say two children and two adults are unaccounted for after an overnight house fire in Cleveland.More >>
Ohio is preparing to announce the five best ideas in a global technology challenge aimed at driving innovation that can help solve the U.S. opioid epidemic.More >>
Ohio is preparing to announce the five best ideas in a global technology challenge aimed at driving innovation that can help solve the U.S. opioid epidemic.More >>
A memorial wall that includes 22,000 pills - each engraved with the face of someone who died of an opioid overdose - is coming to Pittsburgh.More >>
A memorial wall that includes 22,000 pills - each engraved with the face of someone who died of an opioid overdose - is coming to Pittsburgh.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect believed to have intentionally started a fire that hospitalized six people at a group home in Philadelphia.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect believed to have intentionally started a fire that hospitalized six people at a group home in Philadelphia.More >>
A 4-year-old boy was killed and a 6-year-old was critically injured when their vehicle was rear-ended while stopped in heavy traffic on an Ohio interstate.More >>
A 4-year-old boy was killed and a 6-year-old was critically injured when their vehicle was rear-ended while stopped in heavy traffic on an Ohio interstate.More >>
Journalist Dan Rather will speak at Kent State University in May on the anniversary of the fatal Vietnam protest shootings.More >>
Journalist Dan Rather will speak at Kent State University in May on the anniversary of the fatal Vietnam protest shootings.More >>