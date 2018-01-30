Bond set at $50,000 for former Sharon Tiger standout

Former Sharon High School football standout Ziyon Strickland remains in jail on $50,000 after being arrested for his alleged involvement in a fight involving knives and baseball bats where five people were seriously injured.

Strickland, 18, was arraigned Monday in District Court on five felony charges including two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of rioting.

A second suspect, 34-year-old Dionte Odom, has also been arrested.

Police say Odom will be charged with criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, aggravated assault, four counts of criminal attempt homicide and riot.

Police Chief Edward Stabile tells 21 News that more than 10 people were involved in the fight just before 10 pm Sunday on the 1000 block of Park Avenue.

Stabile says that as a result of the fight, five people were treated for injuries he describes as serious.

Strickland is a former wide receiver for the Sharon Tigers.