Report: Chase suspect stole $25,000 in diamonds from Boardman jeweler

Police are reviewing surveillance video hoping to identify two men wanted in connection with the theft of $25,000 worth of diamonds from a Boardman jewelry store and leading police on a pursuit to Youngstown's West Side.

Authorities still haven't found the two men who bailed out of a car that crashed on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown during a police pursuit late Monday morning.

That pursuit began along Market Street when a Boardman Police officer spotted a blue Chevy fitting the description of the car that drove away from Jared's Galleria of Jewelry a short time before.

A Jared's employee tells police that she was showing two diamonds to a customer when he walked out of the store with both of the gems.

According to the police report, the stolen 1.5-carat diamond is worth $10,000 and the 2-carat diamond is valued at $15,000.

The police chase continued until the Chevy collided with another car at Mahoning and Dunlap Avenues.

Other police agencies joined the search on foot.

A drone was brought in to aid in the manhunt, but no arrests were made.

The suspected diamond thief is described as a thin-built black male with a light/medium complexion and a thin mustache. He is about 6 feet tall, roughly 180 pounds. At the time he was wearing black gloves, a blue puffy Ralph Lauren coat with a hood, a tan and gray Pittsburgh Pirates baseball hat, dark jeans, and a thick gold chain necklace.

Police aren't sure if the second suspect was the same person who had entered the store before the theft.

He's described only as a white male.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 330-726-4144.