Great Groceries: Honey Walnut Salad

Honey Walnut Salad

2 Tbsp. butter

1/2 onion, thinly sliced

1 cup uncooked bulgur or grain

2 1/4 cups water, divided

1/2 tsp. salt

2 cups seedless red grapes, washed and halved

3/4 cup walnuts

1/4 cup honey

4 cups fresh baby spinach

1 (8 oz.) container crumbled blue cheese



Melt butter in a medium saucepan over low heat. Add onions and sauté for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onions are soft. Meanwhile, pour grain and 2 cups water into a saucepan; bring to a boil and cook for 15 minutes, until moisture has absorbed and grains are soft. Let cool for 15 minutes.

Stir onions into grains so butter is absorbed. Season with salt. Combine grapes, walnuts, onions and grains. Whisk 1/4 cup water and honey; pour over mixture and stir well. Add mixture over spinach and top with blue cheese before serving.