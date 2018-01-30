Great Groceries: Oven Roasted Asparagus

Oven Roasted Asparagus

1 bunch asparagus

4 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

4 Tbsp. lemon juice



Preheat oven to 400º.

Wash asparagus and trim bottom inch of each stalk. Pat asparagus dry and spread out in a single layer on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt, pepper and garlic. Toss asparagus to coat. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, depending on thickness, just until tender. Remove from oven and sprinkle with cheese and lemon juice. Toss before serving.