Great Groceries: Oven Roasted Asparagus

Oven Roasted Asparagus

1 bunch asparagus
4 Tbsp. olive oil
1/2 tsp. salt 
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
3 cloves garlic, minced
3 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese
4 Tbsp. lemon juice


Preheat oven to 400º.

Wash asparagus and trim bottom inch of each stalk. Pat asparagus dry and spread out in a single layer on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt, pepper and garlic. Toss asparagus to coat. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, depending on thickness, just until tender. Remove from oven and sprinkle with cheese and lemon juice. Toss before serving.

