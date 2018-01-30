Great Groceries: Italian Sausage and Ravioli Casserole

Italian Sausage and Ravioli Casserole

1 lb. Sparkle Italian sausage

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 cup sliced mushrooms

2 cups spinach

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 jar (26 oz.) your favorite pasta sauce

1 bag (25 oz.) frozen cheese ravioli

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese



Preheat oven to 350°

Cook sausage, onion, mushrooms, spinach and garlic in a skillet over medium-high heat for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in pasta sauce.

Spread 1 cup sausage mixture in bottom of a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Arrange half the ravioli on top; sprinkle with 1 cup cheese. Top with remaining ravioli, sausage mixture and cheese.

Cover with foil, bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until heated through. Remove foil and bake for 10 minutes more, until cheese is melted. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.