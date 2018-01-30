Canfield cops capture suspected cola thieves in Campbell

A Campbell couple is in jail accused of shoplifting so much Pepsi Cola from the Canfield Giant Eagle it was falling out of their shopping carts.

Police were called to the store Friday to investigate a report of a man and a woman leaving the store with two shopping carts full of Pepsi without paying.

Surveillance video from the store shows a couple loading their car with what store officials estimate were 25 cases of Pepsi.

A witness told police that he saw a woman running out the store pushing a cart that was so full, she left behind cases of Pepsi that had fallen to the ground.

The witness told police that he said to the woman at the time, “Wow! Must be a really good deal!”

After tracing the car's license plate and reviewing video, police say they identified the suspects as 28-year-old Ashley Mock and her 26-year-old fiance Frankie Russo.

On Monday, police went to the Campbell home where the two were living and arrested both of them on charges of theft.

According to records, the Pepsi was stolen one day after Russo's birthday.