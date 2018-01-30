Ohio congressional delegates pitch Amazon on Columbus

Embraced by family and friends, surrounded by well-wishers Youngstown businessman Al Adi returned to his native Amman Jordan overnight.More >>
U.S. health regulators want anti-diarrhea drugs sold in smaller amounts to make them harder to abuse.
Late last year, Ohio put out the call to the best of the best, seeking new ideas and innovative technology to combat the opioid epidemic in the state.
Ohio's congressional delegation is telling Amazon that the state capital, Columbus, is the best location for its second North American headquarters.
Police are reviewing surveillance video hoping to identify two men wanted in connection with the theft of $25,000 worth of diamonds from a Boardman jewelry store and leading police on a pursuit to Youngstown's West Side.
Authorities are trying to determine whether a man found dead in a wooded area near a central Ohio highway is the driver who ran from a nearby crash a week earlier.
An Ohio high school teacher who tackled a student in a classroom conflict recorded on cellphone video says he felt threatened, was trying only to restrain the boy and regrets what happened.
An outspoken Ohio sheriff says he landed an unexpected role in an upcoming biopic about serial killer Ted Bundy.
The family of a Cleveland retiree whose shooting death was recorded and shared on Facebook is suing the social media company for failing to notify authorities about threats posted by the shooter.
A juror in Pennsylvania was briefly jailed after a prosecutor reportedly overheard him telling other jurors that he had lied in an attempt to get out jury duty.
Three women have pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the deadly beating of a homeless man outside a Philadelphia gas station.
Authorities say two children and two adults are unaccounted for after an overnight house fire in Cleveland.
Ohio is preparing to announce the five best ideas in a global technology challenge aimed at driving innovation that can help solve the U.S. opioid epidemic.
A memorial wall that includes 22,000 pills - each engraved with the face of someone who died of an opioid overdose - is coming to Pittsburgh.
