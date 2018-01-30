Youngstown businessman says he 'prays' for those who deported him

Adi is greeted as he returns to Jordan

Embraced by family and friends, surrounded by well-wishers Youngstown businessman Al Adi returned to his native Amman Jordan overnight.

It wasn't through his own will that the owner of the Downtown Circle convenience store arrived at the airport in Amman.

The 57-year-old was deported by immigration officials after spending nearly 40 years in the United States.

Adi's daughter Lina posted a video on social media in which her father talked about being sent from the country that he thought had become his own.

“I pray for whoever sat behind that desk and signed that decision. I pray for them because I cannot see anybody with that much of hate, that much of hate in their chest and in their hearts,” said Adi. “I speak in the name of at least 800,000 people in the United States. Not just me.”

In her Facebook post, Lina wrote of the images of her father:

"This is what it feels like to go to a country full of love. My dad has landed safely in Amman and I am so thankful he is surrounded by people that love him. I hope our country will learn from this tragic mistake and stop being so hateful and racist."

That full post can be seen here:

Immigration officials say Adi had exhausted his appeals to remain in the U.S.

He was taken into custody on January 16th when he went to a meeting at the immigration office in Cleveland.

Adi was taken to the Geauga County Jail and transferred to the private prison in Youngstown where several immigrants are held by federal authorities.